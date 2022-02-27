У місті Роздільна на Одещині група прикордонників, поліцейських та тероборонівців виявила ДРГ

Захисники України виявили підозрілих осіб на мікроавтобусі Volkswagen. Під час спроби перевірити невідомих, проти прикордонників, поліцейських і тероборонівців відкрили вогонь з іншого автомобіля — позашляховика Mitsubishi L-200.

Бійці спільної групи відкрили вогонь у відповідь по диверсантах, після чого позашляховик почав тікати.

У затриманому мікроавтобусі виявили зброю (в тому числі автомати, гранатомети), боєприпаси, міни, вибухівку. Також затримано одного з диверсантів, особа якого встановлюється. Пошук решти диверсантів триває. Серед захисників України є поранені.

Прикордонники разом з представниками інших складових сил безпеки продовжують надійно протистояти російському вторгненню.

Слава Україні! Разом до перемоги!

________________________

The situation regarding the Russian invasion

In the city of Rozdilna, Odesa region, a joint group of border guards, police and terrorists found DRG.

Defenders of Ukraine have found people in a Volkswagen minibus. While trying to check the unknown, against the border guards, police and terrorists opened fire from another car — an off-road vehicle Mitsubishi L-200. The joint fight opened fire in response to the saboteurs, after which the group’s SUV began to flee.

The detained minibus contained weapons (including submachine guns, grenade launchers), ammunition, mines and explosives. One of the saboteurs, whose identity will be established, was also detained. The search for other saboteurs continues. Among the defenders of Ukraine are the wounded.

Border guards, along with representatives of other constituent forces, continue to withstand the Russian invasion.

Glory to Ukraine! Together to victory!

#stoprussia

Національна поліція України