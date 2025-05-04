Повітряні сили ЗСУ вразили командний пункт російських окупантів у районі Бахмута

Підтверджено, що Повітряні Сили Збройних Сил України днями завдали нищівного удару по командному пункту 6-ї мотострілецької дивізії противника в районі Бахмута, тимчасово окупована територія Донецької області.

Унаслідок удару суттєво знижено здатність окупаційних військ Російської Федерації здійснювати управління на Покровському напрямку. Наразі дані щодо втрат ворога уточнюються.

Сили оборони України продовжують стримувати наступальні дії противника та завдавати йому відчутних втрат.

Разом до перемоги!

Слава Україні!

Successful hit!

It has been confirmed that, in recent days, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a devastating strike on the command post of the 6th Motorized Rifle Division of the enemy in Bakhmut, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

As a result of the strike, the ability of the Russian occupation forces to command and control operations in the Pokrovsk sector has been significantly degraded. Enemy casualty figures are being clarified.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to repel enemy offensive actions and inflict significant losses on the occupying forces.

Together to victory!

Glory to Ukraine!

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine