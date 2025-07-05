Уражено російський військовий аеродром «Борисоглєбськ»

В рамках зниження спроможностей противника завдавати повітряних ударів, 5 липня підрозділи Сил спеціальних операцій Збройних Сил України, у взаємодії з іншими складовими Сил оборони, завдали ураження по аеродрому «Борисоглєбськ», що у Воронезькій області. Це місце базування ворожих літаків Су-34, Су-35С та Су-30СМ.

Уражено склад з керованими авіабомбами, навчально-бойовий літак та, ймовірно, інші літаки.

Результати ураження уточнюються.

Сили оборони продовжують вживати всіх заходів, щоб підірвати можливості російських окупантів бити по цивільній інфраструктурі та змусити рф припинити збройну агресію проти України.

Далі буде!

Слава Україні!

***

Borysohlebsk airfield has been successfully hit

On 5 July, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck the Borysoglebsk airfield in Voronezh oblast as part of efforts to reduce the enemy’s capabilities to conduct air strikes. This airfield is the home base of enemy Su-34, Su-35S and Su-30SM aircraft.

A depot with glide bombs, a trainer aircraft and possibly other aircraft were hit.

The results of the attack are being clarified.

The Defence Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the capabilities of the russian occupiers to hit civilian infrastructure and force russia to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.

To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine