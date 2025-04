Масківська соцмережа «Х» «замітає» російські злочини

For real, @X? Since when is the number of Ukrainian kids killed by Russia considered “graphic content?”

This isn’t preventing users from exposure to graphic content. This is sweeping Russian war crimes under the rug.

This is shameful and must be reversed.@Safety @GlobalAffairs pic.twitter.com/tGpeL2Q3Eh

— Heorhii Tykhyi (@SpoxUkraineMFA) April 11, 2025