07.01.25 ЗСУ завдали високоточного удару по КП 810 окремої бригади морської піхоти ЗС РФ у районі н. п. Біла (Курська область)

Такі вогневі ураження є невід’ємною частиною бойових операцій підрозділів Сил оборони України, які ведуть бойові дії на території російської федерації.

Збройні Сили України будуть використовувати усі доступні засоби для знищення збройних формувань російської федерації, які загрожують безпеці громадян України.

Слава Україні!

On January 7th 2025, Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on a military command post of 810th separate marine brigade of the russian armed forces near Belaya (Кursk region).

The strike and a series of recent operations against russian formations in the Kursk region were coordinated with the Ukrainian Ground Forces who are currently commencing new offensive operations against the russian armed forces.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will use all means at its disposal to aggressively pursue and eliminate the formations of the russian armed forces that threaten the security and safety of Ukrainian civilians.

Glory to Ukraine!

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine